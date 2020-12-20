Why it's illegal to throw out thousands from their homes and lands for a high-speed rail

On June 8 this year, those affected by the Silver Line Project had argued in Onmanorama why such a development project was unfair. Now after the victory in the local body polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised the pitch for the high speed rail. The project-affected, with more scientific evidence at their command, once again attempt to demonstrate why the rail project is not what the rulers claim it to be.

The DPR of the Kerala Semi High Speed Train Project between Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, prepared by Systra a French company, was approved by the State Government and was submitted to Railway Board, Railway Ministry and NITI Aayog for sanction/vetting.

Niti Aayog on receipt of the DPR from Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) had raised 16 major queries on the project. KRDCL/State Government had submitted replies for all the queries raised by NITI Aayog. After analysing the reply furnished by KRDCL/State Government, on each of the queries raised by them, Niti Aayog, vide its letter dated September 30, 2020, has communicated to KRDCL/State Government their comments on the project, which is final.

Railways not too keen

Out of the total cost, ten percent will be met by the State Government, another 10 per cent will be met by the Ministry of Railways and the remaining will be met by way of loan from Foreign Banks/Foreign Financial agencies. Ministry of Railways has directed KRDCL to reduce the equity contribution of Railways to Rs 2,150 crore from their original equity contribution of Rs 7,720 crore.

The Railways have not so far communicated the commitment of equity contribution of Rs 2,150 crore. NITI Aayog in its communication to KRDCL on September 30 has said that "considering the limited resources available to Ministry of Railways for funding its own operating expenditure and expansion plans, availability of funds for equity of infusion in this isolated project may not be forthcoming. In such a case it shall adversely impact the overall funding and implementation plan of the project requiring arrangement of short term investment to fill in the gap."

Unrealistic cost and expectations

It is surprising to find that instead of the estimated cost of Rs 63,940 crore in the DPR prepared by Systra, the actual estimate assessed by NITI Aayog, comes to a humongous amount of Rs 1,26,081 crore. The estimated project cost per-kilometre for the Silver Line as per the DPR prepared by Systra is Rs 121 crore. Whereas the actual cost assessed by NITI Aayog is Rs 238 crores per kilometre.

Other comments of NITI Aayog about the DPR are: One, the cost of acquisition assessed in DPR is underestimated. The land acquisition estimated in the DPR is Rs 13,265 crores, whereas the actual estimated cost by Niti Aayog is Rs 28,157 crores; Two, since 33 per cent alignment is passing through urban area, 80 per cent land acquisition in 18 months seems too optimistic; Three, there are inconsistencies in the DPR which may lead to substantial increase in cost at detailed design stage. It is noted that DPR is not based on detailed design.

Safety hazard

"Indian Railways track is on Broad Gauge whereas proposed line is on the Standard Gauge. The stress on embankment will be higher in Standard Gauge and hence adequacy of the proposed design is questionable," the NITI Aayog report says. Only, two maintenance depots are planned, any curtailment in maintenance window may lead to safety hazards.

Fresh DPR inevitable

It was reported in some print media that KRDCL will be taking up the issue again with NITI Aayog for their clearance. As already mentioned above, NITI Aayog had raised the queries and after analysing the reply furnished by KRDCL, they had arrived at the final report. Now it is ridiculous to state that NITI Aayog will be requested to review the project again. It can be done only after preparing a fresh DPR, which is not practicable.

A case of jumping the gun

Though it is a joint venture project of the State Government and Ministry of Railways, the Railway Board has given only an 'in principle approval (IPA) for pre investment activities'. The circular issued by the Ministry of Railways on August 5, 2016, clearly stipulates that land acquisition can be included under pre investment activities up to Rs 100 crore only.

Since the estimated total cost of the project is Rs 63,940 crore, land acquisition cannot be included under pre investment activities. But the State Government, in violation of the above direction of the Ministry of Railways, has directed the Transport Department to issue administrative sanction for land acquisition for the project, even before the formal sanction from the Railway Board.

Further Revenue Department was also directed to form 11 land acquisition cells for land acquisition of the project. These steps are highly irregular as proper sanction is not obtained till date, from Railway Board, Ministry of Railways and after rejection by NITI Aayog.

Selective respect for Mertoman

Even before NITI Aayog has come out with their observations about the feasibility of the Semi High Speed Train Project, Metroman Dr E Sreedharan had stated that the Semi High Speed Train Project is not at all feasible. But the Government has ignored the same and refused to have any dialogue with him on the matter.

This is ironic considering it was Sreedharan's technical acumen the Pinarayi government had relied on for the reconstruction of the Palarivattom flyover and his observation were even used to wallop the opposition.

Where is the money?

The Union Finance Ministry has also decided to drop the State Government's proposal for availing of a loan of Rs 33,699.8 crore from the ADB. Under the above circumstances, the implementation of the project will be difficult.

The land acquisition for the proposed project as per NITI Aayog report is around 3,500 acres. It is estimated that 20,000 families have to be evicted from their ancestral houses. The number of commercial establishments, religious institutions etc to be demolished are not known, as DPR has been refused even under RTI Act. Taking a rough estimate, this will result in eviction of around 1,00,000 people.

High-speed rail or partition of Kerala?

The track is proposed at ground level, except at urban centres. Hence high boundary walls are being constructed on both sides of the track. Around 450 KMs of the track will be having high boundary walls, dividing the entire State into two. The track is passing through 132 kms of cultivable paddy fields and low lying areas. Though it is mentioned that over bridge/under pass will be constructed every 500 metres, it is not practicable to construct ROB/RUB in paddy fields and other low lying areas.

More will be rendered homeless

In addition to acquisition of 3,500 acres of land for the project, in order to make the project viable, tender has already been invited for acquisition of 2,500 acres of land for construction of commercial complexes, smart cities etc, near to the proposed stations. The eviction in respect of the above will be around 15,000 families and another 60,000 to 75,000 people. This is going to be the highest eviction for any project in the history of Kerala.

It is highly illegal to resort to land acquisition for the project, at this stage, even without formal sanction from the Railway Board and Ministry of Railways.

(The author is the president of Mulakulam Resident's Welfare Association, Mulakulam South, Peruva, one of the areas affected by the project.)