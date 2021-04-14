8,778 new COVID cases in Kerala after 65,258 tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 8,778 new COVID cases and 2,642 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 58,245.

So far, 11,25,775 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 7,905 contracted the virus through contact while 205 came from outside the state.

Forty-one are healthcare workers.

A total of 65,258 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,39,52,957 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 13.45.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 1226, 1098 and 888 cases respectively.

Twenty-two COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,836.

There are currently 1,90,199 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,81,873 are under home or institutional quarantine while 8,326 are in hospitals.