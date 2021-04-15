Register case against Pinarayi Vijayan for flouting COVID-19 protocol: V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Following reports of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan violating COVID-19 protocols, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday asked for a case to be registered against Pinarayi.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja however denied any violation by Pinarayi.

"For the past one year practically every day we all saw Pinarayi holding press conferences speaking on how Covid protocols should be followed. At times he even admonished political leaders for violation of Covid protocols," said Muraleedharan.

"We all wish to know from him when did he turn Covid positive, as according to the Kozhikode Medical College officials, after Pinarayi was discharged on Wednesday, it was said that on April 4 that he showed Covid symptoms and hence after 10 days, when he tested negative he was discharged. If that is the case, how come he conducted a roadshow along with film stars on April 4? Also on polling day on April 6, he walked 500 metres from his house to the polling booth," asked Muraleedharan.

"It must also be noted that all saw his daughter voting wearing a PPE kit. Here again there was a violation because if a family member is positive, others have to follow Covid protocols. So there has been large-scale violation by Pinarayi and hence the Kerala Police should register a case against him," added Muraleedharan.

Trouble for Pinarayi began soon after news came that he will be discharged on Wednesday and the entire visual media was there at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital and there was no social distancing as there was a good crowd with officials, police and others coming to wave him goodbye.

It was on April 8, two days after voting in the Assembly polls, that Pinarayi revealed he had tested positive.

According to the rules, anyone who has turned Covid positive should be tested after 10 days and then discharged.

However State Health Minister K K Shailaja flatly denied that Pinarayi broke protocols.

"There is always a tendency to drag the CM into needless controversies and this is another one. He has not violated any protocol," said Shailaja.

Pinarayi Vijayan during a roadshow at Dharmadom.

Last year, Pinarayi had come down heavily on a Congress leader from Idukki who turned Covid positive and had admonished him for not following Covid protocols.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and UDF's Vattiyoorkavu candidate Veena S Nair had also raised concerns over allegations of Pinarayi's Covid protocol violation.

She said that if it was her who indulged in such Covid protocol violations Pinarayi's party men would have attacked her house.

(With inputs from IANS)