Kerala reports 10,031 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, TPR touches 14.8%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 10,031 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Friday, taking the infection count to 12,07,332 and the toll to 4,877.

A total of 3,792 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 11,32,267.

There are now 69,868 people under treatment and 2,04,933 under observation out of which 9,837 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

State health minister K K Shailaja said 67,775 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate (the number of infected when 100 people are tested) was 14.8 per cent. Till now, 1,40,81,632 samples have been tested in the state.

As many as 9,137 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 641 are unknown. Out of those found infected today, 221 reached the state from outside, the minister said.

Apart from this, 32 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The surge in positive cases has been evident since last week and in view of this, authorities have enforced strict protocols cutting down the seating in hotels, restaurants and cinema halls to 50 per cent and asking them to close business by 9pm.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases

Kozhikode - 1,560 (contact cases - 1,523)

Ernakulam - 1,391 (1335)

Malappuram - 882 (849)

Kottayam - 780 (729)

Thiruvananthapuram - 750 (556)

Alappuzha - 745 (730)

Thrissur - 737 (715)

Kannur - 673 (576)

Kasaragod - 643 (596)

Palakkad - 514 (226)

Kollam - 454 (448)

Wayanad - 348 (334)

Idukki - 293 (277)

Pathanamthitta - 261 (243)

District-wise break-up of recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram - 648

Kasaragod - 534

Ernakulam - 515

Kozhikode - 464

Kannur - 298

Malappuram - 278

Kottayam - 269

Thrissur - 245

Pathanamthitta - 156

Idukki - 123

Kollam - 80

Wayanad - 79

Palakkad - 62

Alappuzha - 41

Of the 2,04,933 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,95,096 are home/institutional quarantined and 9,837 hospitalised. As many as 1,611 people were hospitalised since Thursday.

12 new places were designated as hotspots on Friday, while one region was excluded from the list. The state presently has 436 hotspots.