Nun found dead inside convent well in Kollam, suicide note found

A suicide note, suspected to be written by the deceased nun, recovered from her room. (R) The well in the convent campus from which the body of Mable Joseph was found.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Kollam: A 42-year-old Catholic nun was found dead inside the well of the St Joseph convent at Kureepuzha Kerala's Kollam district on Friday, police said.

The other inmates found the body of Mable Joseph, a native of Karunagappally here, inside the well of the convent campus in the morning.

They carried out a search after she failed to turn up for the usual morning prayers.

Police said prima facie it was a suspected case of suicide and other details could be known only after the post-mortem and investigation.

A suicide note, suspected to be written by the deceased nun, was recovered from her room, they said.

As per the note, no one was responsible for her death and she was ending her life due to health issues.

Police said an investigation is already on into the incident.  

