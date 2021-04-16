Drive to Kumarakom getting risky, accidents on the rise

Kottayam: The ride to popular tourist destination Kumarakom is becoming dangerous as accidents involving vehicles have been on the rise of late. Local residents alleged that no road safety measures were taken despite complaints and frequent accidents.

Speeding and the carelessness of drivers are mostly causing the accidents. There are no signboards on several parts of the road. Even boards, warning of accident-prone areas, have not been put up in most places.

A container lorry had toppled near the Uppootti Kavala the other night. Though the container lorry toppled, the driver managed to escape without injuries. However, the lorry rammed a car that was parked nearby.

This was the fifth accident in three weeks. Earlier, two people were killed in road accidents near the Attamangalam Church and the State Bank of India office. Simon, who was selling lottery tickets near the Attamangalam Church was knocked down by a van.

Within two days, another accident was reported close to the BSNL office near the Kumarakom boat jetty.

Car collision

Two cars collided at a curve at Ambakuzhy along the Kottayam-Kumarakom Road on Wednesday night. None were injured.

Cars that came from Cherthala and Changanassery were involved in the accident.

The first accident along the Kumarakom road in the recent past happened at Kavanattinkara when the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, which rammed a tree. Kummanam native Manoj and family, who were in the car, suffered injuries.

The next accident happened as a car crashed into a wall. On the same day, the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, which hit an autorickshaw, that was parked near the SBI office.