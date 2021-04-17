Vaiga's death: Cops closing in on Sanu Mohan, spotted at Mookambika

Kakkanad: Nearly a month after the mysterious disappearance of businessman Sanu Mohan, the police are set to nab him. Kochi City Police Commissioner H Nagaraju has said that Sanu Mohan would be caught soon.

The police have received information that Sanu, whose daughter Vaiga was found dead in the River Muttar in Kochi last month, was spotted at Mookambika at Kollur in Karnataka. (The temple-town of Kollur is within the Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.)

Sanu, 40, had reportedly stayed at a lodge at Mookambika for three days, under his own name.

Manorama News has accessed the CCTV images of Sanu at Kollur.

He allegedly got into a spat over paying the bill. During the spat, some Keralites recognised him. After the lodge staff grew suspicious, he allegedly escaped from the lodge.

Based on the information received by the police, the probe team from Kochi has reached Mookambika and is carrying out the search. Also, various photos of Sanu and details have been handed over to the Karnataka Police.

Sanu was reported to be missing after his 13-year-old daughter Vaiga was found dead in Muttar River on March 23. They lived at the Sree Gokulam Harmonia flat at Kangarappady.

Meanwhile, the probe report on Sanu's disappearance and the mysterious death of Vaiga has been submitted to the Crime Branch ADGP. The report includes the details given by the local police.