Tortured Assamese girl now stable, chilling finds in medical board report

Kottayam: The medical board that scrutinised the health condition of an Assamese girl has concluded that she was brutally tortured. A detailed probe has been recommended to trace those responsible for the act.

"The four-and-a-half-year-old girl sustained injuries right from head to toe. The injuries have not occurred in an accident or due to fall," the report of the medical board states.

There are four injuries on her head and fractures in the rib, hands and legs. Besides, there are injury marks on her chest and private parts, the medical experts found.

However, her condition is stable at the moment.

She is currently under treatment at the children's hospital of the Kottayam Medical College where she was admitted a fortnight ago.

The medical board handed over the report to the police on Saturday.

Considering the findings the police need to carry out a detailed probe to find out who tortured her and for what reason, the reports further states.

The Muvattupuzha police is investigating the case. The child belongs to Assam natives residing in Muvattupuzha town in Kerala's Ernakulam district.