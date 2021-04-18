COVID-19: 18,257 new cases in Kerala on Sunday, active cases near 1L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 18,257 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 12,39,424.

As many as 4,565 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,40,486.

The active cases touched 93,686, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,08,898 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.77 per cent.

As part of the mass testing drive 3,00,971 samples were collected from various districts on Friday and Saturday.

With 25 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,929.

Of the positive cases, 67 were health workers, while 269 had come from outside the state and 16,762 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,159 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 2,835 (contact cases – 2,741)

Kozhikode - 2,560 (2,512)

Thrissur - 1,780 (1,747)

Kottayam - 1,703 (1,530)

Malappuram - 1,677 (1,597)

Kannur - 1,451 (1,273)

Palakkad - 1,077 (512)

Thiruvananthapuram - 990 (782)

Kollam - 802 (796)

Alappuzha - 800 (793)

Idukki - 682 (656)

Pathanamthitta - 673 (630)

Kasaragod - 662 (602)

Wayanad - 605 (591)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 651

Kollam – 256

Pathanamthitta – 165

Alappuzha – 387

Kottayam – 316

Idukki – 70

Ernakulam – 355

Thrissur – 428

Palakkad – 172

Malappuram – 247

Kozhikode – 564

Wayanad – 86

Kannur – 714

Kasaragod – 154

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,37,036 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,25,683 are under home or institutional quarantine and 11,353 are in hospitals.

1,916 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 1,42,71,741 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Sunday, 10 more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 460 in the state.