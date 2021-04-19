COVID-19: 13,644 new cases in Kerala on Monday, active cases cross 1L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,644 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the caseload to 12,53,068.

As many as 4,305 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,44,791.

The active cases touched 1,03,004, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 87,275 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 15.63 per cent.

With 21 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,950.

Of the positive cases, 38 were health workers, while 230 had come from outside the state and 12,550 infected through contact. The source of infection of 826 among them is unknown.

Three UK returnee have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

As part of mass testing in the state, 3,00,971 samples were collected on Friday and Saturday.

The government issued an order directing that all domestic travellers to the state should undergo SARS- CoV-2 RT-PCR test within 48 hours prior to entering it or immediately after reaching it. Those undertaking RTPC tests on arrival should be in room isolation at their respective places of stay till the test report is available.

If tested positive, the person should seek medical attention.

If negative, the person should follow all guidelines, including wearing of masks, observing physical distancing. Those who do not undergo the RT-PCR test would have to remain in isolation for 14 days.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 2022 (1996 contact cases)

Ernakulam- 1781 ( 1751)

Malappuram- 1661 (1615)

Thrissur- 1388 (1361)

Kannur- 1175 (990)

Thiruvananthapuram- 981 (768)

Kottayam- 973 (898)

Alappuzha- 704 (696)

Kasaragod- 676 (620)

Palakkad- 581 (226)

Idukki- 469 (457)

Kollam- 455 (451)

Pathanamthitta- 390 ?(342)

Wayanad- 388 (379)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 497

Kollam- 438

Pathanamthitta- 87

Alappuzha- 380

Kottayam- 272

Idukki- 53

Ernakulam- 350

Thrissur- 502

Palakkad- 165

Malappuram- 169

Kozhikode- 481

Wayanad- 75

Kannur- 658

Kasaragod- 178

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,48,541 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,47,158 are under home or institutional quarantine and 12,281 are in hospitals.

2,506 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,43,59,016 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, nine more regions have been converted into hotspots and one have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 468 in the state.