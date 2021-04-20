Thiruvananthapuram: Shortage of the vaccine against COVID-19 and lack of specific arrangements for second-dose recipients have left doctors worried.

They felt these challenges might impact the State’s move against the pandemic. Kerala, so far, could keep the mortality rate down at 0.44 per cent by protecting sexagenarians and older people, and those aged 45 and above with serious comorbidities.

The shortage of vaccine—which the Centre has to provide—and the State’s reluctance in making special arrangements have impacted the administration of the second dose.

According to statistics till Monday, the State has distributed 51.86 lakh doses of the vaccine, but only 6.76 lakh people received the second shot. The target, as per official documents, was to administer the second dose to 1.22 crore elderly and comorbid population till Sunday. However, merely 1.51 lakh (12 per cent) were administered the second jab.

Among the health workers who were given the first dose since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16 in the country, 73 per cent received the second dose. Among the frontline warriors who received the first dose after the health workers, only 45 per cent were administered the second dose.

The delay in administering the second dose would affect the complete inoculation drive against COVID-19. It would also further delay the containment of the pandemic spread.

Incidentally, there are no separate queues or special consideration at vaccination centres for those arriving for the second dose. No arrangement has been made to check the body temperature.

Multiple variants of the virus are present, some of them are asymptomatic. However, the body temperature would vary in asymptomatic persons. COVID guidelines have mandated that those infected with the virus after the first dose could be administered the second jab only 14 days after testing negative.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be administered between 42 and 56 days and in case of Covaxine, the interval between the two doses is 28 to 48 days. The Centre has not yet clarified the next course of action if one misses the second dose on time.

It is known that the immunity provided by the first dose would last longer and would prevent COVID, and even if one catches the virus, it won’t have a serious effect. The body will get complete immunity only after 14 days of receiving the second dose, according to vaccine manufacturers.