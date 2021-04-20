Curfew from 9pm to 5am in Kerala | What you need to know

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, night curfew will be imposed in Kerala from Tuesday. The regulation is from 9pm to 5am to prevent people from stepping out and crowding around.

However, essential services such as public transportation and goods transport, and newspapers and milk supply, will not be disrupted.

• Work from home option in all possible job sectors.

• Private tuition centres should not hold physical classes. Online classes can be held.

• Cinema theatre, malls can only function till 7:30pm.

• Other commercial establishments should down shutters before 9pm.

• Number of passengers will be regulated in all vehicles, including taxis.

• No crowds or celebrations will be allowed on May 2, the counting day of the state Assembly elections.

• All meetings and training programmes in the government-private sector should be held online.

• Facilitate online viewing of ceremonies at places of worship.

• Police and sectoral magistrates will take measures to close down establishments that do not follow COVID regulations.