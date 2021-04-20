‘Limit travel. Stay at home after 9pm’: DGP Behera explains COVID-19 night curfew rules in Kerala

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases, Kerala will impose night curfew from Tuesday.

The Kerala Police, which is entrusted to implement the restrictions, have asked people to limit their travels and remain confined to their homes after 9pm. The night curfew will be in place from 9pm to 5am.

In an interview with Manorama News, Director General of Police Loknath Behera explained the nitty-gritties of the night curfew.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What should people do during the night curfew?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Kerala. So people should try to stay indoors. They should not go out of their homes after 9pm. But police will not stop people from buying essential commodities and medicines.

This is the fasting month of Ramadan. We will give exemptions to people who need to break the fast and offer prayers after sunset.

But we will not allow long distance travel.

Director General of Police Loknath Behera. File photo

How many people are allowed in cars and autorikshaws?

Three persons, including the driver, can travel in hired cars and autorickshaws.

Four members of a family can travel in their own cars.

But remember, all persons should wear masks during these trips.

You said four family members can travel in a car. What will police do if the four passengers are not relatives?

Police have the authority to seize the car, arrest the persons and impose fines on them. We will take actions depending upon the situation.

How should people try to avoid crowding?

Assembly of more than five persons has been banned in places where Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code is in force.

Five or more people are allowed in places where Section 144 is not in place. But people should maintain social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizers. We expect Covid-appropriate behaviour from them.

What are the plans to monitor indoor events?

Police will check whether such events are complying with the COVID-19 norms. We will take actions if they are not following the rules.

How can people approach police if they have any concerns?

People can call police stations or control rooms.