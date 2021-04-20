Kerala launches yet another mass testing campaign, 3L COVID tests on Wed, Thurs

In light of the recent surge in COVID cases, the Kerala government is looking to ramp up testing in an effort to understand the full extent of COVID spread in the state.

Just days after a massive testing campaign, another is planned – on Wednesday and Thursday. During this period, a total of three lakh people will be tested.

"If we can identify the infected and quarantine them, the COVID-19 spread can be controlled to a large extent," Kerala chief secretary VP Joy had said on Thursday.

Over 3 lakh samples were collected on Friday and Saturday.

Frontline workers, i.e. those having close contact with the public, will be given priority. They include transport workers, shop assistants, hotel and restaurant waiters and hospital bystanders.

Since many frontline workers in the government sector, especially the health staff and the police, have already been vaccinated, the focus will be on frontline workers in the private sector, the chief secretary informed.

This massive testing campaign is part of the State's three-pronged strategy to arrest within two month the COVID surge witnessed after the Assembly election. It includes extensive testing, strict control and intensive vaccination.

The second part of the counter fight involves the stepping up of the vaccination effort. However, the State is battling a shortage of vaccines at the moment. With the Centre having notified of this, more COVID vaccine doses are expected soon.

Enforcement is the third arm. A slew of measures have already been introduced in the state. The latest of them is the night curfew which comes into effect on Tuesday.

The State has also made it mandatory that people book in advance at places of worship. Crowds and celebrations will have also been banned on May 2, the day when results of Kerala Assembly elections will be announced.

Kerala recorded 13,644 new COVID cases after 87,275 tests on Monday, pushing the caseload to 12,53,068. As many as 4,305 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,44,791.