Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tests coronavirus positive

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Tharoor said his sister and 85-year-old mother are also suffering from COVID-19.

“Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids,” he said.

While his sister had taken the Pfizer vaccine from California, Tharoor and his mother had taken the second dose of the Covishield vaccine on April 8.

“So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the Covid virus,” Tharoor said on the micro blogging platform.

Tharoor is a Member of Parliament from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

A number of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, have tested positive for COVID-9 and are admitted in hospitals.