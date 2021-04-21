Malayalam
COVID surge in Kerala: Banking hours curtailed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The working hours of banks have been restricted from 10 am to 2 pm till April 30. Earlier, the business hours were till 4 pm.

The State Level Bankers' Committee, meanwhile, instructed banks to function with half the staff strength. Busy branches, however, can have more staff.

Work-from-home facilities will be offered to those with serious illness, pregnant women, differently-abled and parents of children with autism.

Kerala reported a record single-day spike of 19,577 COVID-19 positive cases with a TPR of 17.45 per cent on Tuesday, and enforced a statewide 9pm-5am curfew till May 3 to outpace and contain the spread of pandemic.

