Sanu Mohan sold off Vaiga's chain and ring, stocked booze and cigarettes in car

Kochi: Kochi-based businessman Sanu Mohan who was arrested the other day for allegedly murdering his daughter Vaiga confessed that he removed the girl's gold ornaments before throwing her into the river.

In his statement, Sanu also said that he had sold off Vaiga's chain and ring, and that he had enough liquor and cigarettes in his car before crossing the state border.

Vaiga was found dead in the Muttar River in Kochi in March. Sanu Mohan, who had been absconding, was nabbed from Karwar Karnataka on Sunday.

The police took Sanu for evidence collection on Tuesday. First, he was taken to the Sree Gokulam Harmonia flat at Kangarappady, where he lived along with his family.

Calm during evidence collection

Sanu did not appear to have any remorse as he completed the evidence collection. He seemed to have no qualms even as he faced the residents of the flat or the public. He answered the police questions without floundering.

Alarge posse of police led by Thrikkakara SP R Sreekumar too Sanu for evidence collection by 11am on Tuesday. The cops did not let anyone come near the flat premises. Sanu was taken to the rooms in the flat. But when he was brought down, Sanu did not face the flat residents, who came to see him. The police, however, made him face the residents and asked him to whom all among them he owed money. Sanu pointed out the people from those assembled.

He was then taken away in a jeep to the thickets near the HMT Road, where Sanu had thrown off the mobile phones of Vaiga and wife Ramya. After that he was taken to the Cheranalloor region, and then to Chakyadam Kadavu of the Muttar River.

Sanu pointed out where he had stopped his car, how he carried Vaiga from the car and the spot near the tree from where he threw her into the water.

Sanu was also taken to the shop at Kangarappady, where he had sold off the mobile phone, and a financial firm, where he had pawned his wife's gold ornaments.

The police will take Sanu for evidence collection to four states on Wednesday. The team led by Thrikkakara inspector K Dhanapal will be heading to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

Wife under mental stress

Alappuzha: Relatives of Ramya have said that she would not be responding to the arrest of Sanu now. Ramya is with her relatives in Alappuzha.

The police had summoned her twice after Vaiga's death and during the probe. The police had called her first to know more details about Sanu and that Ramya was not even in a state to communicate with them when she was summoned first.

Ramya was more distressed after coming across the news on Sanu's arrest and Vaiga's death, according to the relatives. They think that the police would call her again after the evidence collection. Only after this, she would be responding to the media.

She is also apprehensive that further probe into the case could be affected if she responds before the police calls her and there is more clarity over the incident.

Even getting to know about the case from the media is putting Ramya under a lot of mental stress, the relatives said, while adding that they were trying to protect at least Ramya.