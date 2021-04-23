Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday will consider three petitions that seek to enforce strict curbs on May 2, the counting day for the state Assembly elections, amid an alarming surge in the COVID-19 cases.

In his petition, advocate Vinod Mathew Wilson had sought that a lockdown be imposed from the midnight of May 1 till the midnight of May 2. Kottayam native A K Sreekumar has sought that the victory celebrations and rallies be banned, while Kollam native Dr S Ganapathy has sought for strict action as per the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Act.

The petitions point out that the COVID situation aggravated as the regulations were not followed during the election campaigning.

In his petition, A K Sreekumar said that apart from the officials, none should be allowed in the vicinity of the counting centres.

The petitioners also demanded that strict action should be taken against those who violate the COVID regulations.

Earlier, the High Court had sought the response of the state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the pleas for declaring a lockdown on the date of counting. The court had asked the State government to file a statement in response to the plea.