COVID-19: 26,685 new cases in Kerala on Saturday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 26,685 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases to 1,377,186.

As many as 7,067 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,73,202.

The active cases touched 1,98,576, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,155 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 20.35 per cent.

With 25 deaths being reported on Saturday the state's death toll has risen to 5080.

The Kerala Government Medical Teachers' Association requested the government to consider a two-week lockdown in the state if possible in view of the super spread of the pandemic.

