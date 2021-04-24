Horse racing violates COVID protocol in Palakkad, attracts hundreds

Palakkad: Angadi Vela, a horse racing festival, was held in Palakkad's Tattamangalam on Saturday violating COVID-19 protocol. The race saw the participation of 54 horses.

Hundreds gathered on either side of the road to view the spectacle. It has been reported that a horse rushed into the crowd during the race.

The police stopped the race soon after reaching the site. A case has been filed against the organisers of the Angadi Vela for violating COVID-19 protocol.

The Kerala government had imposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state during the weekend to prevent the surging pandemic.

Palakkad reported 1728 COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 809 contact cases.The district has 10,290 active cases.