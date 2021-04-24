Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Horse racing violates COVID protocol in Palakkad, attracts hundreds

Horse racing violates COVID protocol in Palakkad, attracts hundreds
Hundreds gathered on either side of the road to view the spectacle. It has been reported that a horse rushed into the crowd during the race.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Angadi Vela, a horse racing festival, was held in Palakkad's Tattamangalam on Saturday violating COVID-19 protocol. The race saw the participation of 54 horses.

Hundreds gathered on either side of the road to view the spectacle. It has been reported that a horse rushed into the crowd during the race.

The police stopped the race soon after reaching the site. A case has been filed against the organisers of the Angadi Vela for violating COVID-19 protocol.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kerala government had imposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state during the weekend to prevent the surging pandemic.

Palakkad reported 1728 COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 809 contact cases.The district has 10,290 active cases.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.