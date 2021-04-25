Will Kodiyeri get a cabinet berth if Pinarayi retains power in Kerala? Rumours rife in CPM

The assembly election results will be out on May 2, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) appears to be mulling ways to accommodate its senior leaders if the party-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) retains power in Kerala.

Most of the inner-party discussions are centred around senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who enjoys a strong relationship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kodiyeri had resigned as party’s state secretary citing ill health in November, 2020. However, he actively campaigned for LDF candidates across the state during the assembly election in April, 2021.

He recently hinted about his return to active politics, which, invariably, has given credence to rumours of his cabinet entry if Pinarayi secures a second term.

Kodiyeri’s impeccable record as a minister puts him in good stead for the post. The party feels that a senior leader of Kodiyeri’s stature could make up for the absence of G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac who did not contest the assembly election. Moreover, the presence of a strong second-in-command is necessary as central investigation agencies and the SNC-Lavalin case continue to haunt Pinarayi, say party sources.

Kodiyeri had handled home affairs and tourism portfolios in the V S Achuthanandan cabinet from 2006 to 2011. The party believes that allegations against Kodiyeri’s two sons (which had in fact forced him to quit the plum party post) will become insignificant if LDF comes back to power.

If Kodiyeri gets the cabinet entry, CPM will field him from a seat in Kannur district where the party candidates won big. Party candidates had won by over 40,000 votes in its strongholds of Payyanur, Mattanur, Kalliassery and Taliparamba in the 2016 Assembly election.

EP Jayarajan as secretary?



Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, who also enjoys good rapport with Pinarayi, appears to be the front-runner for the party’s state secretary post.

EP Jayarajan

CPM has not appointed the secretary even seven months after Kodiyeri vacated the post. Senior leader A Vijayaraghavan is the acting secretary since November 2020.



A second term will strengthen Pinarayi’s grip in the party and he may prefer his Kannur district-mate Jayarajan for the post. Pinarayi may settle for a consensus secretary if he loses the mandate. Kodieryi may emerge as a front-runner in such a scenario, sources said.

