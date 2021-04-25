28,469 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Sunday; tally crosses 14L

Kerala reported a record rise in COVID cases on Sunday.

With 28,469 new COVID cases and 8,122 recoveries, the number of active COVID cases in the state surged to 2,18,893.

So far, 11,81,324 have been cured of the virus.

The State has reported 14,05,655 COVID-19 cases to date.

Of the new cases, 26,318 contracted the virus through contact while 338 came from outside the state.

Forty-five are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,26,773 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and 2,90,262 samples in the last two days.

So far, 1,51,16,722 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 22.46.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 4468, 3998 and 3123 respectively.

Thirty COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 5,110.

There are currently 4,70,558 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,50,993 are under home or institutional quarantine while 19,565 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 4,468 (4,444 contact cases)



Kozhikode - 3,998 (3,946)

Malappuram - 3,123 (2,951)

Thrissur - 2,871 (2,847)

Kottayam - 2,666 (2,552)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,020 (1,765)

Kannur - 1,843 (1,619)

Palakkad - 1,820 (666)

Alappuzha - 1,302 (1,301)

Kollam - 1,209 (1,196)

Pathanamthitta - 871 (804)

Idukki - 848 (828)

Kasaragod - 771 (743)

Wayanad - 659 (656)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 861

Kollam - 674

Pathanamthitta - 303

Alappuzha - 675

Kottayam - 538

Idukki - 247

Ernakulam - 1,002

Thrissur - 769

Palakkad - 375

Malappuram - 754

Kozhikode - 1,099

Wayanad - 199

Kannur - 356

Kasaragod - 270