COVID-19: 21,890 new cases in Kerala on Monday, 7,943 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 21,890 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total tally to 14,27,545.

As many as 7,943 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,89,267.

The active cases touched 2,32,812, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 96,378 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 22.71 per cent.

With 28 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,138.

Of the positive cases, 70 were health workers, while 230 had come from outside the state and 20,088 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,502 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

An all-party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram decided not to impose total lockdown in Kerala to fight COVID-19.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• The fall in the number of fresh cases is not a sign of hope. It's due to less number of tests conducted yesterday, which was a holiday.

• The all-party meet has shared the government's stance that the circumstances don't call for a total lockdown. However, strict restrictions are the need of the hour.

• The meet also decided the measures to be taken on May 2 (vote counting day) and the coming days. Victory celebrations should be avoided. Public should not go to the counting centres.

• Only poll officials, political party representatives and media allowed in counting centres.

• Number of people attending weddings will be restricted to 50.

• Only a maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals.

• Strict curbs are needed at religious places too. Maximum 50 people should be allowed at mosques for Ramadan prayers. In smaller spaces, the number should be even lesser. Those going for namaz should carry with them their own mats. Only water from pipes should be used. Serving food not allowed.

• Meetings should be conducted online only

• In government offices, only 50 per cent of the staff should attend on a rotation basis. Private firms should also limit the number of staff as far as possible.

• Weekend lockdown will continue.

• UK and South African variants of the coronavirus strain have been detected in various parts of Kerala. This call for stricter restrictions.

• All sorts of gatherings have been banned during the night curfew.

• Control rooms will be opened in all districts for migrant labourers who should stay where they are.

• Centre has not provided the 50 lakh doses of vaccines yet.

• Officials are taking the steps to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers as directed by the Centre. We have contacted the two companies that manufacture vaccines in the country.

• The government is examining if it's practical to vaccinate those above 80 at their homes.

• Steps have been taken to avoid rush at vaccination centres.

• Leader of the Opposition has pointed out that there could be shortage of blood in blood banks as people refuse to donate during the pandemic. The government is urging people between 18 and 45 to donate blood before getting vaccinated. It is not advisable to donate blood within 45 days after getting the vaccine.

• The government is examining the request to allow special parole for prisoners as Covid spread is being reported from jails. However, the government's priority is to vaccinate all.

• Bars, malls and swimming pools will be shut for the time being.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 3251 (3176 contact cases)

Ernakulam- 2515 (2470)

Malappuram- 2455 (2344)

Thrissur- 2416 (2392)

Thiruvananthapuram- 2272 (1934)

Kannur- 1618 (1425)

Palakkad- 1342 (565)

Kottayam- 1275 (1184)

Alappuzha- 1183 (1180)

Kasaragod- 1086 (1034)

Idukki- 779 (751)

Kollam- 741 (730)

Wayanad- 500 (483)

Pathanamthitta- 457 (420)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 806

Kollam- 295

Pathanamthitta- 414

Alappuzha- 688

Kottayam- 286

Idukki- 350

Ernakulam- 801

Thrissur- 861

Palakkad- 320

Malappuram- 825

Kozhikode- 1074

Wayanad- 117

Kannur- 683

Kasaragod- 423

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,98,196 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,77,778 are under home or institutional quarantine and 20,418 are in hospitals.

3,731 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,52,13,100 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, four more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 550 in the state.