Expert committee recommends two-week lockdown in Kerala, all-party meet to take final decision today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is set to take a call on an expert panel's proposal to impose a complete lockdown in the state to contain the proliferating cases of COVID-19.

It is generally believed the state is unlikely to go for another harsh lockdown as during last year, but the mini-lockdown during the weekends could continue and strict curbs are likely to be enforced on weekdays without affecting the livelihood of the public.

Zonal lockdowns could be imposed in areas that have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Curbs similar to that of a lockdown would be imposed in areas where the highly contagious COVID variant has been detected.

The state government is of the view that a complete lockdown could lead to job losses and a deeper economic crisis. Even the opposition is not in favour of a complete lockdown.

More curbs are being considered for recreational activities. Strict restrictions are also likely in place on May 2, the day the counting of votes are scheduled, to prevent victory celebrations.

Drastic action to hinder spread of new strains of virus

A high-level expert committee that convened on Sunday recommended the imposition of a two-week lockdown in the state in view of the rapid spread of the UK strain of the coronavirus.

With the increase in inter-state travel, the double mutant variant seen in Maharashtra too is expected to hit Kerala soon. Its spread can be contained only through a strictly enforced lockdown, the expert committee opined.

Though similar committees had recommended a lockdown in Punjab and Haryana during the second wave, the respective state governments were against excercising this drastic option. The full impact of this decision is being felt in several places including Delhi now.

Government to elicit views of all parties

In Kerala a final decision on the crucial matter would be taken after considering the recommendations of the all-party meet that will be held on Monday. The meet will also discuss the precautions to be taken on May 2, the counting day.

The final decision will be announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5:30pm on Monday.

The Kerala High Court will be informed about such decisions. The Court had earlier sought the government's stance after a plea was filed in court, seeking lockdown.