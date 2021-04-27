COVID-19: Prohibitory orders in 14 more Malappuram panchayats as TPR soars

Malappuram: Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in several panchayats in the district amid rising Covid cases. With this, prohibitory orders are in force in 38 local bodies in the district.

The ban which comes into effect at 9 pm on Tuesday prohibits the assembly of four or more people. It will remain in force until April 30.

It was imposed in 14 panchayats after Test Positivity Rates soared above 30 per cent. (Test Positivity Rate or TPR denotes the percentage of tested people who turn out to be positive for coronavirus infection.)

The panchayats are Purathur, Thennala, Thiruvali, Munniyoor, Valavannur, Edavanna, Aurangabad, Vattamkulam, Keezhuparambu, Kuzhimanna, Vengara, Kannamangalam, Kalikavu and Kalpakancherry.

The Collector has directed that celebrations and religious ceremonies in the district be done without public participation.