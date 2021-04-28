35,013 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths reported in Kerala on Wednesday; tally nears 15L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 tally neared 15 lakh on Wednesday after adding 35,013 new cases to the load after testing 1,38,190 samples. This is for the first time that the daily case tally crosses 35K.

The number of active patients in the state rose to 2,66,646.

The test positivity rate in the state is at 25.34% now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset briefing.

Kerala reported 14,95,377 infections so far, of which 12,23,185 recovered.

Deaths

The state reported 41 more deaths also on Wednesday taking the toll to 5,211. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 32,474 had contracted the virus through contact while 275 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 2,167 is yet to be traced. On Wednesday, 97 health workers too contracted the virus.

Key points from CM's press conference:

• Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the curbs imposed in the state must be strictly followed.

• Government will ensure oxygen supply to hospitals in the state.

• As many as 2,000 volunteers will help the Kerala Police in imposing the state-wide curbs imposed due to COVID-19.

• Ward-level committees, comprising ward member, volunteers and representatives of police and health departments, will be formed for surveillance in local areas.

• The government will seek oxygen from Karnataka government for supplying in Kasaragod district.

• Govt has taken measures to ensure minimum salary for all health personnel in the state.

• Necessary changes will be made to the hospital admission directives to reduce the number of patients in hospitals.

• Construction works in the state can be continued adhering to Covid protocols.

• Kerala wants Central government to provide vaccines free of cost. The government has conveyed this to central government. However, no definite reply has been received so far. The state cabinet has decided to make the vaccines available free to all people in the age group of 18-44.

• 1 crore vaccine doses will be bought from companies.

• 30 lakh doses at a rate of Rs 600/dose will be bought from BharatBiotech. State will need Rs 189 crore for COVAXIN.

• 70 lakh doses will be bought from the Serum Institute of India (SII) at a rate of Rs 400 per dose. Rs 294 crore is needed for this.

• For oxygen produced in Kerala, the priority will be for state's need. Only surplus oxygen will be sent to other state.

• Number of CFLTCs will be increased.

• The situation in Kottayam district is a concern. At some areas in Kottayam district, the TPR is above 40%.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 5,287 (5,204 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 4,317 (4,190)

Thrissur - 4,107 (4,060)

Malappuram - 3,684 (3,549)

Thiruvananthapuram - 3,210 (2,807)

Kottayam - 2,917 (2,698)

Alappuzha - 2,235 (2,226)

Palakkad - 1,920 (835)

Kannur - 1,857 (1,667)

Kollam - 1,422 (1,401)

Idukki - 1,251 (1,170)

Pathanamthitta - 1,202 (1,136)

Kasaragod - 872 (828)

Wayanad - 732 (703)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,154

Kollam - 1,741

Pathanamthitta - 688

Alappuzha - 697

Kottayam - 4285

Idukki - 210

Ernakulam - 1,012

Thrissur - 1,152

Palakkad - 517

Malappuram - 721

Kozhikode - 1,487

Wayanad - 278

Kannur - 741

Kasaragod - 822

Testing and Quarantine

Till Wednesday, 1,54,92,489 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,51,133 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 5,28,407 are under home or institutional quarantine while 22,726 are in hospital. A total of 4,436 were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

Eleven regions have been designated as hotspots while two were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 597 in the state now.