New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Adding to worries over the mushrooming cases of COVID-19 , a rapid increase of the mutant variants of highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease have been found in all districts, barring Pathanamthitta, in Kerala. This was reported by the Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB).

The mutant variants were found in 40% of the samples collected from COVID-19 patients across Kerala in mid-March, up from 1.06% detected in January. The variants were detected only in 3.8% samples in February.

Following the IGIB finding, the State government has decided to conduct geo-mapping, and sought the help of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Institute of Advanced Virology and Kozhikode Medical College.

The UK, Indian and South African variants of the coronavirus were found to be prominent among 18 immune evasive variants detected last month. These variants were found as the genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the samples was conducted.

The IGIB has handed over to the State health department the results of genomic sequencing of the virus found in 750 samples out of the 1,500 collected in March. The results of the remaining samples would be provided in a week.

Studies since Dec

The institute studied 3,194 samples collected from 14 districts since December. Considering the increased presence of the mutant variants of the virus, authorities have decided to beef up testing at railway stations and airports.

Each variant could undergo multiple mutations. The Indian variant has 15 mutant forms, and two are prominent. Hence it is called the double mutant, now present in more than 10 Indian states.

Prominent mutant variants in Kerala

The UK variant (B.1.1.7): This variant was found in samples collected from Kannur in January, and in swabs from Kasaragod, Idukki and Kottayam in February. Then present in 3.8 per cent of samples, it increased almost tenfold, and was present in 29.92% of 750 samples by March. It was found in 75% of samples collected from Kannur, 66% in Kasaragod, and 59% in Malappuram.

The Indian variant (B.1.1.617): First detected in March, this variant is present in 7.3% of samples. This mutant variant is responsible for the spike in COVID-19 cases, which ravaged Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Kerala, it was found mostly in Kottayam (19.5%) and Alappuzha.

The South African variant (B.1.351): The South African variant of the virus was first found in Kerala in March. Genomic sequencing studies found the variant in 4.12% of samples collected from the State. The variant is present more in Palakkad (21.43%), Kasaragod and Wayanad districts.

The remaining 60% found in Kerala is the N440K variant, which was widespread earlier. Several variants are yet to be named.

Dr Vinod Scaria, heading the genomic sequencing studies, said more potent variants leave others irrelevant.

Street-dwellers to be vaccinated

The Kerala government will ensure that street-dwellers, too, will be inoculated against SARS-CoV-2, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Local Self Government (LSG) bodies will be responsible for vaccinating street-dwellers, the chief minister said, adding that LSG volunteers will also ensure that the sequestered COVID-19 patients get rationed food items from public distribution outlets.