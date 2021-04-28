Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala mulls production of COVID vaccine as shortages mar inoculation drive

First special law in China vaccine released
Our Correspondent
Published: April 28, 2021 12:53 PM IST Updated: April 28, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: In an attempt to be self-reliant, Kerala government seeks to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine with help from the Centre. Inadequate stock of COVID vaccines allotted by the central government has slowed down the ambitious inoculation drive against the pandemic.

The state industries department has initiated discussions to explore the possibility of whether the vaccine can be produced at the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP) at Kalavoor in Alappuzha.

The KSDP has submitted a detailed plan to the industries department. The Principal Secretary will visit the KSDP the next day. Subsequently, the state government plans to prepare a detailed project and submit it to the Union government.

RELATED ARTICLES

The KSDP already has infrastructural facilities such as land, water, power, boilers, and filling station to raise a vaccine plant. But it may have to develop adequate storage facility to keep the vaccine at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Also, containers and transport facilities to carry the vaccine at minus 8 degrees Celsius are needed.

At least Rs 400 crore will be needed for the vaccine plant. That money will have to be raised with the help of the Centre and state government. Also, tax exemption should be given to import materials for the plant and lab from abroad. Moreover, Centre's help is needed to obtain the patented vaccine formula.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.