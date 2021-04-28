Walayar case: Mother of dead teens claims bid to derail CBI probe

Walayar: The mother of the two minor girls who were found dead in mysterious circumstances at Attappallam, Walayar in Palakkad district four years ago, has claimed a bid to sabotage the CBI probe into the case is on. She has filed a complaint with the Chief Minister of Kerala, state police chief and the chief of Vigilance in this regard.

The Walayar Neethi Samara Samithy (Justice Forum), which is supporting the woman in the struggle, accompanied her while she arrived to submit the complaint.

Certain persons even approached the CBI officers and the media claiming to be leaders of the Forum and handed over some documents with the intention of derailing the investigation.

The complaint states that several top officials and personalities in the state are disturbed after the CBI, which is a Central agency, commenced its probe under the supervision of the court.

Some people have recently raised false allegations against me as they are upset over the probe, she claimed referring to attempts to defame her.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved woman told the media: "It is almost certain that several top figures will be arrested as the CBI investigation progresses. My daughters will indeed get justice."

In the complaint submitted to the Chief Minister and others, the Forum pointed out that it had not authorised anyone to submit proof to the investigators. Legal options also would be explored to prevent the efforts to damage the Samithy’s reputation, it added.

As reported earlier he CBI has registered two FIRs over the deaths. It is suspected they were sexually assaulted before they were murdered. The eldest girl, aged 13, was found hanging inside their hut on January 13, 2017 and the younger sister (9) on March 4.