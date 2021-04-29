Manorama News-VMR Kerala Exit Poll: UDF’s Parakkal Abdulla set to retain Kuttiadi

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Parakkal Abdulla of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will retain the Kuttiadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district, according to the Manorama News-VMR exit poll result released on Thursday.

Abdulla will get 41 per cent votes to win the seat, predicted the exit poll.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Kunhammed Kutty Master

will finish runner-up with 39.9 per cent votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate P P Murali will finish third with 10 percent votes.

Kuttiadi constituency was considered to be a stronghold of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) until Parakkal Abdulla won the seat in 2016, defeating the party candidate K K Lathika by 1,157 votes.

The contest in Kuttiadi assumed significance this time after CPM had allotted the seat to its new alliance partner, Kerala Congress (Mani). CPM workers protested against the decision following which Kerala Congress (Mani) ‘returned’ the seat to the CPM. This paved the way for Kunhammed Kutty Master’s candidature.

Kunhammed is a teacher by profession. He voluntarily retired from service to plunge into active politics. He had served as the presidents of Kuttiadi gram panchayat and Kozhikode district panchayat. He is currently Kozhikode district secretariat member of the CPM.

Abdulla is a non-resident Keralite businessman. Since his victory in 2016, he has been implementing his-own ‘welfare and development’ schemes in Kuttiadi, which even won the approval of his political rivals.