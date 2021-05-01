COVID-19: 35,636 new cases in Kerala on Saturday, tally crosses 16L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 35,636 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 16,06,819.

As many as 15,493 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,77,294.

The active cases touched 3,23,828, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,46,474 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 24.33 per cent.

With 48 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,356.

Of the positive cases, 81 were health workers, while 223 had come from outside the state and 33,196 infected through contact. The source of infection of 2,136 among them is unknown.

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on Sunday in tune with COVID-19 guidelines for Assembly polls held on April 6 in Kerala.

A person who returned from South Africa tested positive in the last 24 hours. At least 108 returnees from UK, eight from South Africa and one from Brazil have so far tested positive for the virus. The samples of 114 of them returned negative and 11 were found infected with the mutant strains so far.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• It has been noticed that some labs are not conducting Covid tests after the price for tests have been reduced. This will not be tolerated and all labs must adhere to the pricing fixed by the government. Legal action will be taken against those labs which are not cooperating.

• More than 50,000 people are currently under treatment in Ernakulam district alone.

• Strict curbs will be enforced on counting day on Sunday.

• Checks will be established at all checkposts and railway stations to ensure that people coming from other states follow the rules while coming to Kerala and are registered on jagratha portal.

• Though Kerala planned to vaccinate people from the age category of 18-45 group by May 30, it will be delayed as the centre has not provided the required number of vaccines yet..

• Masks with air valves should not be used. Only N95 masks or double masking with one surgical mask and one cloth mask is allowed in the state.

• Not more than 50 people must gather at religious centres.

• Public will not be permitted to gather outside counting booths.

• Political parties will not be permitted to engage in celebrations after the results are announced.

District-wise breakup of new cases (recoveries)

Thiruvananthapuram 3111 (1719)

Kollam 1648 (925)

Pathanamthitta 1065 (436)

Alappuzha 2536 (326)

Kottayam 2515 (1903)

Idukki 978 (307)

Ernakulam 5002 (1987)

Thrissur 4070 (1467)

Palakkad 2499 (830)

Malappuram 3354 (1622)

Kozhikode 5554 (2295)

Wayanad 814 (328)

Kannur 1484 (1255)

Kasaragod 1006 (93)

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,87,843 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 6,62,517 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,326 are in hospitals.

4,675 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 1,59,45,998 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Saturday, 36 more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 663 in the state.