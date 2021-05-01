Volunteer of Covid treatment centre held for circulating fake message

Kottayam: A volunteer of a Covid treatment centre has been arrested for reportedly circulating a fake message that 15 people died of COVID-19 at the Kottayam general hospital in a day.

Kaduthuruthy native Gopu Rajan, 29, a volunteer at the Kaduthuruthy Covid first-line treatment centre was the arrested. Gopu is also a former member of the DYFI Kaduthuruthy unit.

District police chief D Shilpa said that he circulated the fake message through the WhatsApp group 'Nanpan'.

After coming to know that the police filed a case against the fake WhatsApp message, he switched off his phone and did not report to work.

Crime Branch DySP Sheen Tharayil, cyber-crime station SHO C Binoj, senior civil police officers George Jacob and P R Rajesh Kumar; civil police officers Sathish Kumar, P S Abhilash, K N Anoop, P V Subin, and Abdul Faisal were part of the probe team.