COVID-19: 26,011 new cases reported on Monday, stricter curbs from tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 26,011 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases to 16,64,789.

As many as 19,519 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 13,13,109.

The active cases touched 3,45,887, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a 'Meet the Press' organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

In the last 24 hours, 96,296 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 27.01 per cent.

With 45 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,450.

Of the positive cases, 80 were health workers, while 301 had come from outside the state and 24,106 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,524 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• Weekend lockdowns to continue, as well as more curbs will be imposed from tomorrow.

• The UDF has clearly bought votes from BJP as the constituencies where the UDF is leading, BJP votes have gone down.

• The UDF won in around 10 seats with the help from BJP. If not for the silent support from BJP, the UDF would have lost more seats than what they got now

• Even as BJP claims to have made inroads in Kerala, their vote share has seen a dip of 2.61 per cent.

• This kind of vote trading from BJP to UDF can be seen upon analysing the vote shares in constituencies like Kundara, Tripunithura, Pala and Nemom.

• In 90 constituencies, the BJP's vote share has gone down drastically.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode 3919 (contact cases – 3820)

Ernakulam 3291 (3263)

Malappuram 3278 (3029)

Thrissur 2621 (2592)

Thiruvananthapuram 2450 (2229)

Alappuzha 1994 (1989)

Palakkad 1729 (837)

Kottayam 1650 (1569)

Kannur 1469 (1300)

Kollam 1311 (1295)

Kasaragod 1139 (1096)

Pathanamthitta 428 (383)

Idukki 407 (395)

Wayanad 325 (309)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1956

Kollam 1047

Pathanamthitta 1015

Alappuzha 746

Kottayam 1825

Idukki 336

Ernakulam 3500

Thrissur 1486

Palakkad 900

Malappuram 1912

Kozhikode 3382

Wayanad 151

Kannur 1178

Kasaragod 85

Testing and quarantine

A total of 7,40,135 people are under observation in various districts. Of these,7,12,954 are under home or institutional quarantine and 2,71,181 are in hospitals.

3,091 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 1,61,54,929 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, 13 more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 686 in the state.

