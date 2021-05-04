37,190 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday; tally crosses 17 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 37,190 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 1,42,588 samples, taking the test positivity rate to 26.08 per cent.

The state has 3,56,872 active COVID-19 cases right now, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his sunset briefing.

The state has reported 1,701,979 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 13,39,257 recovered. On Tuesday alone, 26,148 recoveries were reported.

Fifty-seven deaths too were confirmed due to COVID-19. With this, the death toll rose to 5,507.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the cases recorded on Tuesday, 34,143 had contracted the virus through contact while 201 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 2,728 is yet to be traced.

Among the new infections, there are 118 health workers..

Six UK-returnees also tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours. Recently, 123 people with travel history to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil tested COVID-19 positive. Among them, traces of mutated virus were found from 11.

Key points from CM”s press meet:

• The state has 2,40,000 dose vaccine in stock right now which would last for two days. Four lakh Covishield and 75,000 Covaxin doses are expected to reach state today

• As of May 2, the state has 70.2 MT liquid oxygen in stock. Of which, over 8 lakh MT oxygen in cylinders.

• The test positivity rate is still high in the state. The high-level COVID-19 management committee wants to bring the TPR down as soon as possible.

• Returning Officers, who were part of the Assembly election, will be tasked with enforcement of Covid protocol across the state.

• A study by The Lancet journal has said unlike last year, rural areas were severely hit by COVID-19. So, stringent restrictions will be implemented in rural areas.

• Those who are in home isolation should keep watch on their oxygen levels and immediately seek treatment in emergency.

• The CM urged people stay inside homes as much as possible to reduce contact with others.

• Use double masks while going out.

• The CM advised people to visit nearby shops to buy things.

• Immediately after returning home, one should wash sanitize themselves.

• It has been found that the virus is spreading from households.

• Avoid visiting other houses as much as possible

• People should ensure proper ventilation air-circulation at house. Keeping all windows shut would affect the air-circulation and so it should be avoided.

• Areas where constant contact are made like door-handles, switches etc. should be sanitized every day.

• KTDC hotels will be turned into Covid treatment centres.

Of the 78 lakh vaccine doses provided to the state, 74 lakh were used till now.

• The State has already asked Centre to provide maximum number of free vaccine doses as soon as possible through several letters.

• Eleven more private hospitals have become part of Karunya Health Scheme.

• Medical oxygen storage facility has been set up in Thiruvananthapuram.

• The CM urged all private hospitals to become part of the scheme to ensure quality treatment to the poor.

• Show-cause notices were served to hospitals that has failed to reserve 50% beds for COVID treatment

• Using public places for exercises and games should be strictly avoided.

On Tuesday, 17,730 cases were registered across the State against those who did not wear masks and 9,551 cases for violating social distancing norms. Rs 54,36,500 has been levied as fines for COVID-19 protocol violations in the last 24 hours.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 5,030 (contact case - 4,988)

Kozhikode - 4,788 (4,644)

Malappuram - 4,323 (4,161)

Thrissur - 3,567 (3,522)

Thiruvananthapuram - 3,388 (2956)

Palakkad - 3,111 (1,334)

Alappuzha - 2,719 (2,712)

Kollam - 2,429 (2,415)

Kottayam - 2,170 (2,036)

Kannur - 1,985 (1,808)

Pathanamthitta - 1,093 (1,040)

Wayanad - 959 (937)

Idukki - 955 (941)

Kasaragod - 673 (649)

Recoveries:

Ernakulam - 4,235

Kozhikode - 3,934

Kottayam - 3,890

Malappuram - 2,125

Alappuzha - 2,261

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,989

Thrissur - 1,686

Kollam - 1,557

Kannur - 1,490

Palakkad - 951

Idukki - 913

Pathanamthitta - 751

Wayanad - 250

Kasaragod - 116

Testing and Quarantine

Till Tuesday, 1,62,97,517 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 7,59,744 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 7,31,629 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,115 are in hospital. A total of 3,253 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

Fifteen regions have been designated as hotspots on Tuesday taking the total number to 699.