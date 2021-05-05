EM Augusthy keeps his word, tonsures head after defeat in Kerala polls

Kattappana: The United Democratic Front's Udumbanchola candidate E M Augusthy has tonsured his head after getting defeated in the Kerala Assembly elections.

After the pre-poll survey predicted that LDF candidate M M Mani would win by a margin of 20,000 votes, Augusthy declared that he would tonsure his head if it happened so.

But when the results of the Assembly elections were declared on Sunday, Mani won by 38,305 votes. However, Mani said that victory and defeat were part of the election and there was no need to tonsure the head.

But Augusthy decided to keep his word. Along with his friends, Augusthy went to Velankanni and shaved his head. He shared a picture of his new look on Facebook along with a caption ‘Vaakkukal Paalikanulthanu', which roughly translates to ‘words are meant to be kept’.