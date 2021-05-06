Leadership in the dock, Muslim League to discuss Kerala poll outcome

Malappuram: Amid criticisms raised against the leadership over not achieving the desired results in the Kerala Assembly election, the high-power committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will meet on Thursday to discuss the poll outcome.

When the party is not in power, the main agenda of the committee is usually to pick the deputy leader of the opposition and Parliamentary party leader. But this time, the criticisms raised against the leadership are also likely to be discussed.

A special committee could be assigned to study about the party's defeat in Tanur, Azhikode, Kalamassery and Kozhikode South constituencies. The League leadership has been facing much criticisms after the party lost key constituencies. The main criticism raised by the party workers is that the members of the committee are splitting the power and positions among themselves, and that the newcomers are not being given opportunities.

Of the nine members in the committee, three contested to the Assembly, Abdussamad Samadani to the Lok Sabha and Abdul Wahab to Rajya Sabha. E T Mohammed Basheer is a Lok Sabha member. Though V K Ebrahim Kunju was denied the opportunity, his son was given a seat instead.

Though it was suggested that one of the committee members should stay out of the poll fray and oversee the Assembly poll preparations, this was not implemented during the finalisation of the candidates.

As K P A Majeed contested from Tirurangadi, the charge of the state general secretary was temporarily given to P M A Salam. Demands are also being raised to elect a new general secretary to strengthen the party.

M Ummer, C Mammutty, P K Abdu Rabb, who could not contest in the Assembly polls due to the term conditions, are on the list of probables. Though one section has been demanding that K M Shaji should be made the general secretary, the Vigilance case against him could prove to be a setback.