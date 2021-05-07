Kerala lockdown | Here's a list of precautions to be taken at home

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our lives to a great extent in the past year. As the pandemic rages, precautions have to be taken even at our homes against COVID-19. Even more so, if there are Covid-infected and people in quarantine at home.

Covid nodal officer Dr R Sajith Kumar says:

• If those who are in contact with the Covid-infected or people in quarantine develop health issues such as fever, cold, headache, diarrhoea and stomach ache, they should isolate themselves from other family members even before undergoing tests.

•Those working in essential service sectors or stepping out to buy essential items, should try to stay isolated in a room once they return to their homes.

• Those stepping out should not remove their masks as soon as they reach the home. Only after they cleanse the body, should they remove the masks and wash their face as well. They should interact with the others at home only after this process is completed.

•Windows should be left open to ensure proper air ventilation. Even if there is virus presence in the room of the Covid-infected, leaving the windows open would ensure that they do not accumulate and reduces the risk of infection spreading to others.

• Those returning home from outside should not go near the elderly and those with comorbidities

• Family members should avoid eating together at the same table for the time-being. It would be ideal to provide food to elders separately

•Respiratory rate and oxygen levels should be monitored regularly at home. The respiratory rate for a healthy person is 20 breaths per minute. If it exceeds 20 breaths, then the services of the doctor should be sought. If more than 30, then emergency treatment is needed.

•The oxygen level of a healthy person can be a minimum of 94. If it falls below 90, doctor's services must be sought immediately .

•Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 should drink lots of water. Steam inhalation would also be beneficial.

• The Covid-infected and those who have recovered are likely to feel tired, fatigue, low energy levels and difficulty in doing strenuous tasks. This is part of body's response to the virus and can continue for up to one month.

What are the precautions to be taken by the patients during lockdown

District Medical officer Dr Jacob Varghese says:

•Covid positive individuals staying home, should contact doctors, nurses and health workers over phone to update about their health problems.

•If suffering from health problems such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath, one should contact the doctor at the nearest health centre. And depending on their directives, seek treatment at the second-line treatment centre and Covid hospitals.

•Sometimes, the condition of patients who do not suffer from any major health issue worsens in hours. Therefore, even minor health issues should be discussed.

•Those who do not have any major health issues should avoid going to hospitals.

• Cancer patients, those undergoing radiation or chemotherapy, or dialysis, should seek specific treatment as per doctor's instructions. If such patients test positive for Covid, facilities have been arranged to give them expert treatment.

• Treatments and surgeries, that can be postponed, should be rescheduled after getting doctor's directives.

•Covid patients in critical condition and those with major health issues are to be hospitalised depending on availability of the beds in intensive care wing and wards

•Those who do not have facilities to stay in quarantine at their homes must be admitted to domiciliary care centres run by local bodies. Doctors' services are not available here.