35,801 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths in Kerala on Sunday; TPR at 28.88%

Kerala's total COVID-19 numbers crossed 19 lakh on Sunday with 35,801 new infections being reported. The Test Positivity Rate soared to 28.88%.

The new cases were found after testing 1,23,980 samples.

The state also reported 68 deaths due to the disease, taking the death toll to 5,814. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 32,627 had contracted the virus through contact while 316 had came from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 2,743 is yet to be traced.

There are 115 health workers among the positive cases.

On Sunday, 29,318 recoveries were also recorded taking the number of active cases to 4,23,514

The state has reported 19,02,628 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 14,72,951 recovered.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 4,767 (4,668 contact cases)

Thiruvananthapuram - 4,240 (3,781)

Malappuram - 3,850 (3,534)

Kozhikode - 3,805 (3,728)

Thrissur - 3,753 (3,730)

Palakkad - 2,881 (1,180)

Kollam - 2,390 (2,377)

Kottayam - 2,324 (2,080)

Kannur - 2,297 (2,103)

Alappuzha - 2,088 (2,85)

Idukki - 1,046 (981)

Pathanamthitta - 939 (903)

Kasaragod - 766 (740)

Wayanad - 655 (637)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,632

Kollam - 2,687

Pathanamthitta - 933

Alappuzha - 2147

Kottayam - 1,447

Idukki - 109

Ernakulam - 3,393

Thrissur - 1929

Palakkad - 3,334

Malappuram - 3,621

Kozhikode - 4,341

Wayanad - 187

Kannur - 1,562

Kasaragod - 996

Testing and quarantine

Till Sunday, 1,70,33,341 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 10,94,055 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 10,62,625 are under home or institutional quarantine while 31,430 are in hospital. A total of 53,242 were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

Ten regions have been designated as hotspots while two were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 796 in the state now.