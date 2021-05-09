Kerala TV journalist Vipin Chandh dies of COVID-19

Television journalist Vipin Chandh died of COVID-19 related complications in Kochi early on Sunday. He was the chief reporter of Mathrubhumi News in Kochi.

He was 42 and is survived by his wife and child.

Chandh, who was very active in reporting even during the second wave of the pandemic, had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and was in home quarantine.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the neighbourhood.

He was shifted to a better medical facility as his condition deteriorated after an attack of pneumonia.

A native of Alangad in Ernakulam district, Chandh began his journalism career in 2005. He joined Mathrubhumi News in 2012. Earlier he was with India Vision.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala among others condoled the demise of Chandh.

"This is a sad loss to Malayalam journalism. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family", Khan tweeted.