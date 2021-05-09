Mothers defeat COVID-19 fears to welcome babies home

Kochi: Pregnancy and delivery in the time of COVID-19 are questions that haunt mothers and medical professionals alike.

Hundreds of pregnant women are reaching hospitals even as the second wave of the pandemic is tearing through the State. Besides aiding them in labour rooms, health workers also have the additional responsibility of keeping them in a sound frame of mind.

About 100 women had approached the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, for delivery over the past 30 days. In more than 30 cases, babies were delivered through caesarian sessions. The number of deliveries by COVID-19 women could be much higher since most people prefer private hospitals.

Incidentally, several pregnant women have reached hospitals without knowing they have been infected, until RT-PCR tests conducted during admission detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2. The realization of being COVID-19 often turns killjoy and pushes the women into anxiety. Health workers take special care to keep such women upbeat.

“Considering the present scenario, it is quite possible for women to contract the virus during pregnancy or delivery. The health workers have the additional responsibility to prevent such women from sliding into depression and guide them to positive thoughts. It requires a collective effort from the health workers. The Mothers’ Day this year gains much significance since several women are being blessed with motherhood during the grim days of COVID-19.” Dr T M Chaithra, Consultant Gynaecologist, Lourdes Hospital, Kochi.