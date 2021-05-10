COVID-19 hits Kerala Police, over 1,200 officers under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Several police stations in Kerala are facing a shortage of personnel with many of them on lockdown duty falling ill with COVID-19.

Over 1,200 officers are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, and about 1,000 are kept under surveillance on suspicion of having contracted the virus.

The police department has assigned lockdown duty to 25,000. There are complaints from within the force that though the officers are front line warriors against the pandemic, scant regard has been given to their safety.

The officers have been on duty since the first wave of the pandemic, and with the second wave-linked lockdown in place, most of them are on the streets without adequate rest.

Of the officers who had tested positive for COVID-19, 940 were on station duty. While considering those under post-COVID treatment, more than 2,000 officers are now on COVID-related medical leave. The department has deputed more personnel from its battalions.

The personnel fear that the COVID-19 cases in the force may further increase since maintaining social distancing while on duty is almost impossible.

The Police Association has demanded the State police chief to allow quarantine to primary contacts within the force, and also to provide safety equipment such as masks and face shields to the officers. Director General of Police Loknath Behera has promised adequate safety measures.

Police officers to work in shifts

Director General of Police Loknath Behera has ordered the implementation of a shift system for officers on lockdown duty from Monday.

The system will be implemented after considering the situation and requirements at the local level. The Department of Health will provide sanitisers, face masks, etc., to police officers.

The DGP has also ordered those on lockdown duty to report directly to their assigned spot, without visiting the police station. They should also be posted at the police station nearest to their residence, wherever it is possible, the order said.