27,487 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths in Kerala on Monday; TPR drops to 26.5%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 27,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 99,748 samples.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his evening briefing that there were 72 panchayats across the state with more than 50 per cent test positivity rate. In over 300 panchayats, TPR is above 30%.

Key points from CM”s press meet:

• Test positivity rate (TPR) has come down a bit compared to the average figure from the past three days. Today's TPR stands at 26.5 per cent.

• There are 57 panchayats with active caseload of 500-2000.

• In Ernakulam, TPR is above 50 per cent in 19 panchayats.

• The number of patients keep rising in Kannur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Stringer containment measures are needed in these districts.

• As much as 450 metric tonne oxygen will be needed in the state till May 15.

• Steps have been taken to reduce oxygen wastage.

• Technical team will inspect this in all districts.

• Three more oxygen plants have been allotted by Centre

• More doctors and paramedical staff will be appointed on temporary basis.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 3,494 (contact cases - 3,231)

Malappuram - 3,443 (3,253)

Thrissur - 3,280 (3,249)

Ernakulam - 2,834 (2,699)

Kozhikode - 2,522 (2,419)

Palakkad - 2,297 (8,11)

Kollam - 2,039 (2,028)

Alappuzha - 1,908 (1,906)

Kannur - 1,838 (1,617)

Kottayam - 1,713 (1,589)

Kasaragod - 919 (886)

Pathanamthitta - 450 (415)

Idukki - 422 (407)

Wayanad - 328 (305)

Recoveries:

Kozhikode - 4995

Ernakulam - 3999

Malappuram - 3694

Palakkad - 3526

Thiruvananthapuram - 2696

Kollam - 2280

Thrissur - 2076

Alappuzha - 2071

Kottayam - 2054

Kannur - 1803

Kasaragod - 825

Pathanamthitta - 431

Wayanad - 383

Idukki - 376

