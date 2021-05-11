37,290 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.39L tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 37,290 new COVID cases and 32,978 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 4,23,957.

So far, 15,37,138 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 34,256 contracted the virus through contact while 215 came from outside the state and 143 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,39,287 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,72,72,376 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 26.77.

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 4774, 4514 and 3927 respectively.

Seventy-nine COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 5,958.

There are currently 9,93,313 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 9,59,164 are under home or institutional quarantine while 34,149 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 4,774 (contact cases - 4,580)

Ernakulam 4,514 (4,340)

Kozhikode 3,927 (3,836)

Thiruvananthapuram 3,700 (3,287)

Thrissur 3,282 (3,257)

Palakkad 2,959 (1,330)

Kollam 2,888 (2,875)

Kottayam 2,566 (2,369)

Alappuzha 2,460 (2,451)

Kannur 2,085 (1,906)

Pathanamthitta 1,224 (1,188)

Idukki 1,056 (1,035)

Kasaragod 963 (931)

Wayanad 892 (871)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 2,831

Kollam 1,927

Pathanamthitta 953

Alappuzha 1,708

Kottayam 1,975

Idukki 1,164

Ernakulam 5,200

Thrissur 2,161

Palakkad 3,620

Malappuram 3,877

Kozhikode 4,890

Wayanad 6,45

Kannur 1,917

Kasaragod 110