COVID-19 vaccine: Kerala's priority list excludes customs officials

Kochi: Officials of Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence were not included in the recently revised COVID-19 vaccination priority list of the Kerala government.

These officials risk a high possibility of contracting SARS-CoV-2, since they directly interact with several people, including overseas travellers.

Customs officials deputed to airports and ports, customs preventive officials responsible for carrying out raids, and DRI men have not been inoculated against COVID-19 as they were excluded from the priority list.

The customs and DRI officials inspect overseas flights and conduct body checks of suspected smugglers. They are prone to the infections since they interact closely with the accused during the remand process and interrogation in custody.

Customs officials avoid personal protection equipment since they have to work long hours. Though they use face masks and gloves, doubts have been raised over their efficacy in preventing the spread.

Customs officials have to report to work even during the lockdown. Several of them have already contracted the virus.

The Customs and GST Chief Commissioner had already written to the State Chief Secretary for the inclusion of his officials in the priority list. The Commissioner has not yet received a reply.