CPM rejects KC(M) demand for two ministers in Pinarayi cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM did not respond positively to the Kerala Congress (M)’s demand for two ministerial posts raised at a bilateral meeting here on Monday.

CPM, the senior partner in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), rejected the Loktantrik Janata Party (LJD)’s demand for a cabinet berth.

The Marxist party would hold separate meetings with Kerala Congress (B), Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and Indian National League on Tuesday, and they might be included in the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

KC(M) leaders Jose K Mani, Roshy Augustine, Stephen George and Pramod Narayanan met Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the AKG Centre here on Monday.

They argued that the KC(M) with five MLAs was eligible for two ministerial posts. The KC(M) also claimed that the LDF gained in central Kerala after it had joined the Front. The party also pointed out that it had sacrificed Kuttiady for the unity of the LDF.

Opposing the claim for the second seat, the CPM leaders cited its constraints since the LDF now has 11 constituents. KC(M) said it was injustice to view the party with five MLAs and single-MLA parties on an equal footing.

Though it has been reported that the CPI might forgo its Chief Whip post with cabinet rank to accommodate KC(M), the issue was not discussed at the meeting. After the discussion, Mani said KC(M) demanded the representation it deserved. He said the talks would continue.

LJD was told that the party and Janata Dal (S) could not be considered separately for ministerial berths. The JD(S), however, with two MLAs may be considered for a ministerial post. LJD has only one MLA.

LJD demanded the CPM to consider its contribution in helping LDF gain in the Malabar region, after it had joined the Front. M V Shreyams Kumar, Varughese George, and Sheik P Harris represented the party at the meeting.

JD(S) was represented by Mathew T Thomas, K Krishnan Kutty and A Neelalohithadasan Nadar. CPM has asked Nationalist Congress Party leaders T P Peethambaran and A K Saseendran to name their representative.