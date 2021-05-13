39,955 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths in Kerala on Thursday; TPR @28.61

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 20,50,889‬ on Thursday, with the state reporting 39,955 fresh cases. The state also registered 33,733 recoveries since Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,39,656 samples have been tested. In total, 1,75,58,352 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 28.61 per cent.

With 97 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 6,150.

So far, 16,05,471 people have recovered from the disease, while 4,38,913 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, the Health Department said in a statement.

Of the positive cases, 217 had come from outside the state.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 36,841 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 2,788 are unknown.

Apart from this, 109 healthcare workers (28 from Kannur district, 14 each from Ernakulam and Kasaragod, 11 from Wayanad, 10 from Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, eight from Pathanamthitta, seven from Thrissur, three each from Kollam and Kottayam and one from Malappuram) also contracted the virus.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 5,044 (4,834 contact cases)

Ernakulam - 5,026 (4,928)

Thiruvananthapuram - 4,050 (3,803)

Kollam – 3,731 (3,725)

Thrissur – 3,587 (3,562)

Kozhikode – 3,346 (3,237)

Palakkad – 3,223 (1,214)

Kottayam – 2,771 (2,590)

Alappuzha – 2,709 (2,704)

Kannur – 2,261 (2,130)

Pathanamthitta – 1,301 (1,280)

Idukki – 1,236 (1,208)

Kasaragod – 883 (858)

Wayanad – 787 (768)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 4,242

Kottayam – 3,491

Ernakulam – 3,468

Kollam – 3,359

Palakkad – 3,000

Alappuzha – 2,996

Malappuram – 2,908

Thiruvananthapuram – 2,497

Thrissur – 2,403

Kannur – 2,349

Pathanamthitta – 1,166

Idukki – 1,082

Wayanad – 490

Kasaragod – 282

Of the 10,02,443 people under observation for suspected infection, 9,67,342 are home/institutional quarantined and 35,101 hospitalised. As many as 3,858 people were hospitalised since Wednesday.

102 new places were designated as hotspots on Thursday, while three regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 740 hotspots.