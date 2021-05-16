COVID-19: 29,704 cases in Kerala on Sunday, nearly 4.5L active cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 29,704 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 21,47,967.

As many as 34,296 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 17,00,528.

The active cases touched 4,40,652, the health department informed in a press release

In the last 24 hours, 1,15,982 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 25.61 per cent.

With 89 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 6,428.

Of the positive cases, 84 were health workers, while 218 had come from outside the state and 27,451 infected through contact. The source of infection of 1,951 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

While it may be too early to assume that the second wave has peaked in Kerala, the fact that the State’s active case pool and hospital admissions are continuing to rise is a cause for concern.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram- 4424 (4277 contact cases)

Ernakulam- 3154 (3100)

Palakkad- 3145 (1694)

Thrissur- 3056 (3041)

Thiruvananthapuram- 2818 (2640)

Kollam- 2416 (2403)

Kozhikode- 2406 (2345)

Kottayam- 1806 (1751)

Alappuzha- 1761 (1758)

Kannur- 1695 (1566)

Idukki- 1075 (1005)

Pathanamthitta- 798 (756)

Wayanad- 590 (573)

Kasaragod- 560 (542)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode - 5,179

Ernakulam - 4,620

Malappuram - 4,050

Kannur - 3,000

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,989

Thrissur - 2,989

Palakkad - 2,609

Kottayam - 2,461

Alappuzha - 2,050

Kollam - 1,626

Kasaragod - 1,216

Idukki - 697

Wayanad - 495

Pathanamthitta - 315

Testing and quarantine

A total of 10,43,876 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 10,06,759 are under home or institutional quarantine and 37,117 are in hospitals.

3,640 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 1,79,28,337 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Sunday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots and one has been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 852 in the state.