Torrential rain continues to batter Kerala; widespread damage in coastal areas

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains and gusty winds, accompanied by extensive sea incursion, continue to cause widespread destruction in coastal belts across Kerala as an impact of the Cyclone Tauktae.
A large number of people were shifted to relief camps in various districts, arranged in adherence to COVID-19 protocol.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued flood warnings for those who live near the Manimala and Achankovil rivers in Pathanamthitta district.
The shutters of the Kallarkutty and Malankara dams in Idukki and Bhoothathankettu dam in Ernakulam were opened and that of the Maniyar in Pathanamthitta and Aruvikkara here were raised as a precautionary measure following high inflow in the catchment area.
1 min ago
2 mins ago
The KSEB evaluates that the dams need not be opened even if it rains heavily for two-three more days.
3 mins ago
According to statistics till Saturday, dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board had 33 per cent water and the Irrigation Department-maintained reservoirs were 65 per cent full.
1 hour ago
Tauktae intensifies into 'very severe cyclonic storm'.
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) suspends all scheduled flights to the Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep due to heavy rain projections till 10 am on Sunday.
10 hours ago
Goa government has put in place various measures in view of the IMD's warning about cyclone Tauktae. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising 22 personnel has reached the state, and control rooms are also set up at the district and taluka level, which would remain functional round-the-clock.
10 hours ago
With cyclone Tauktaeheading towards Gujarat coast, the Western Railway (WR) on Saturday cancelled 56 trains till May 21 as a precaution. Some trains were 'short-terminated', which means their journey will end before the final destination. All cancelled trains originate or terminate in cities in Saurashtra region. Three trains were cancelled on May 15, 11 on May 16, 22 on May 17, 13 on May 18, five on May 19, and one each on May 20 and 21, the WR said in a release. Most of these trains terminate in cities like Bhuj, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Veraval and Okha.
10 hours ago
IAF keeps 16 transport aircraft, 18 choppers in readiness
The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters in readiness in peninsular India as part of preparations to deal with the situation that could arise out of cyclone Tauktae.
The IAF has also decided to focus on COVID relief operations in the coastal areas in the next few days as bad weather is likely to affect air operations later, it said.
"The IAF has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on op readiness in peninsular India in preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae which is expected to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the western coast of India in the next few days," the IAF said in a statement.
It said one IL-76 aircraft has airlifted 127 personnel and 11 tonnes of cargo from Bhatinda to Jamnagar.
"A C-130 aircraft has airlifted 25 personnel and 12.3 tonnes cargo from Bhatinda to Rajkot. Two C-130 aircraft have airlifted 126 personnel and 14 tonnes cargo from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar," the IAF said.
"Additionally, IAF Covid relief operations have been focused in these coastal areas for the coming few days, as bad weather is likely to affect air operations later. The cyclone relief operations are in addition to those underway for Covid relief," it added.
11 hours ago
Country's premier container port JNPT today said it has planned to sail out all the vessels at berth by 11 pm on May 15 while all inward shipping movements will remain suspended till easing of weather conditions as part of various mitigating following a cyclone warning. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, in a release, also said it has opened a control room for three days, starting May 15.
IMD alerts for Sunday
• Orange alert in Malappuram,Ernakulam, and Idukki districts.
• Yellow alert in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.
Widespread damage, two lives lost
Torrential rains accompanied by fierce winds and high tidal waves wreaked havoc and claimed two lives in Kerala, as it lashed the state since last night forcing the government to shift hundreds of families to relief camps.
The southernmost district,Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in the northern tip, witnessed widespread uprooting of trees, water-logging and disruption of power supply since last night.
High range and coastal belts in the central and northern districts, where houses and roads were rampantly destroyed and trees got uprooted widely, were the worst affected in the rain fury.
Hundreds of houses were damaged in the coastal hamlets of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts as sea water seeped in following high waves.
Two deaths have been reported in the state in the last two days.
"Two persons drowned in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts. Stepping into water bodies and crossing rivers should be avoided during the times of heavy rains and winds," Chief Minister Pimarayi Vijayan said.
Worry over rising water levels
As the water level in major rivers like Meenachil, Achankovil and Manimala was rising steadily, authorities cautioned people living on its banks to be vigilant.
As many as 1,128 people, belonging to 293 families, were moved to relief camps in the capital district Thiruvananthapuram alone, official sources said.
According to figures, 71 relief camps have been opened in the state this month, where over 2,000 people are staying.
9 missing after fishing boat sinks off Lakshadweep
The Coast Guard has launched a search for nine fishermen who went missing in the Arabian Sea after their boat had sunk off Bitra atoll, part of the Lakshadweep archipelago, around 7 am on Saturday.
The boat’s Master Manivel, his brother Manikandan, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, residents Murugan, Irumban, Dinesan, Injayyan, Praveen and two others were the fishermen who had been missing in the sea.
The boat, belonging to Manivel of Nagapattinam, had set sail from Vypeen, Kochi. The Coast Guard has sought the Navy’s help to find the missing men.
Two other boats, which were with the ill-fated vessel, docked safely in Amini Island. Boats have been allowed to dock in the island in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.