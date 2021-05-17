Follow manual for assault case against DGP’s daughter, Behera tells Crime Branch

Thiruvananthapuram: State police chief Loknath Behera has asked the Crime Branch to follow its manual in an assault case filed against the daughter of the DGP Sudesh Kumar, currently the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The manual mandates further detailed investigation if enough evidence was not collected in the initial probe.

It has been alleged that Kumar’s daughter had assaulted the officer’s driver in June 2018. Kumar, in a separate complaint, accused the police driver of insulting his daughter. Director-General of Police Behera has now also asked the Crime Branch to treat Kumar’s complaint according to its manual.

Following the DGP’s order, the Crime Branch will now have to collect more evidence in the two cases. The Crime Branch chief had earlier sought Behera’s opinion on further course of action.

Incidentally, Kumar is third in the race to replace Behera as the State police chief, behind Special Protection Group Director Arun Kumar Sinha and DGP Tomin Thachankary. Indications are that Sinha is reluctant to return to Kerala.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) V K Prasanthan Kani, who probed the complaints, reported that a chargesheet could be filed in the assault case. He said there was no substance in Kumar’s complaint. The police have received legal advice that validated the SP’s findings.

After receiving the legal opinion, Crime Branch chief S Sreejith wrote to DGP Behera a month ago seeking further instruction on the case. Incidentally, a move to put pressure on the probe team to wind up the case had become public.

Junior officer writes on behalf of Behera

A junior superintendent in Police Headquarters wrote to the Crime Branch on behalf of DGP Loknath Behera, it was learnt.

Earlier, an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police from the Crime Branch had delivered the confidential letter, seeking further instruction on the cases, to Behera’s office in person. But the instruction to follow the Crime Branch manual to settle the case was issued by the junior superintendent.

Incidentally, the junior superintendent had earlier directed on behalf of Behera to register a case against the officers of the Enforcement Directorate.