Falling tree kills Idukki woman in moving car; husband, son escape with injuries

Kattappana: A 62-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell on a moving car in Idukki district. The victim was Susannamma, a native of Thodupuzha. Her husband Sebastian, 70, and son Arun, 33, escaped with injuries.

The accident happened near Appappanpadi near Puliyanmala along the Thekkady-Munnar state highway around 4.30pm on Sunday. They were returning home after dropping off their daughter-in-law at the hospital, when the tree fell on the car.

Both Sebastian and Susannama are retired officials of the education department. Their son Arun's marriage was held a week ago. His wife Blessy is a doctor at the Mundiyeruma government hospital. The family had gone to drop off Blessy, who was re-joining duty after the wedding.

Arun was driving the vehicle with Sebastian at the adjacent seat, while Susannamma was at the backseat. The tree at a cardamom plantation got uprooted in the strong wind and fell on the car. Susannamma suffered grievous injuries to her head as the tree fell over the rear part of the car. Arun and Sebastian, who were seated at the front, did not suffer severe injuries.

The fire force from Kattappana and Nedumkandam, and the police from Kattappana and Vandanmedu stations rushed to the spot.

Susannamma’s funeral will be held at the Malankara St Andrews CSI church at 3pm on Monday.